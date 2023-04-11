5 cornerbacks the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Julius Brents
One cornerback prospect that's drawn interest from the Carolina Panthers throughout their pre-draft assessments is also a fast-riser up boards after an outstanding testing phase. Julius Brents looks like the sort of athlete general manager Scott Fitterer covets typically, but the front office figure might have to take him at No. 39 overall to secure his services.
Brents came on leaps and bounds over the 2022 season at Kansas State. His length is what sets him apart from most corners emerging from the college ranks this year, which is matched by outstanding instincts and the ability to impact proceedings in all phases.
The prospect has no trouble getting in the face of opposing wide receivers in press coverage, moving them off their designed trajectory with power and efficiency. Brents also has enough straight-line speed to cover downfield and has the necessary anticipation to jump routes when the opportunity presents itself.
There are times when Brents can be overly-aggressive, which works to his detriment. However, this can be easily coached up by Carolina's exceptional staff after a whirlwind series of hires following Frank Reich's arrival.
The Panthers are reportedly bringing in Brents for a top-30 visit in the coming days. If those in power like what they hear, don't be surprised if he becomes the team's second-round selection.