5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 10
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for their first preseason outing at the New England Patriots on Thursday evening. This was their final practice in pads - albeit for half the session - before players get the chance to showcase what they can bring to the table in a game-day setting. Leaving a mark is important, especially for those further down the pecking order vying for places on the 53-man roster.
Dave Canales will be under the microscope, too. The head coach needs to build positive momentum in some capacity. Frank Reich found that out to his cost after starting sluggishly this time last year - something that transitioned over to the regular season and left the head coach packing his bags after just 11 games.
Canales will be acutely aware of how the Panthers are being perceived around the league right now. It's been an encouraging camp overall with a few sloppy sessions thrown in. This was never going to be a quick fix, so preseason represents a good measuring stick to see where this roster is and whether legitimate strides can be made in 2024.
With that being said, here are five critical observations from Carolina's training camp in Charlotte.
Critical observations from Day 10 of Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Carolina Panthers DL causing disruption
The Carolina Panthers have a formidable defensive front three within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme. Securing the services of A'Shawn Robinson in free agency to place opposite Derrick Brown represents a highly productive tandem. This should also make Shy Tuttle's life easier after displaying inconsistencies at the nose tackle spot in 2023.
This trio caused significant disruption on Day 10 of training camp according to those in attendance. What this says about Carolina's offensive line is anyone's guess, but one couldn't be anything other than impressed by the way Brown, Robinson, and Tuttle are setting the tone for others to follow.
If this defensive front can become a dependable anchor in the trenches, it makes things easier for the entire unit. Hopefully, this strong camp can provide the spark needed for improved fortunes when the real action begins.