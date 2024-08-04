5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 7
By Dean Jones
On a day when former Carolina Panthers star Julius Peppers took his place among the NFL immortals, those following in his legendary footsteps continued their preparations for the 2024 campaign. Dave Canales is now seven practices into his first training camp as head coach. It could have been better, but some encouraging signs are emanating from a team that achieved almost nothing last time around.
Canales lamented his team's lack of discipline during Fan Fest. Several concerning factors need cleaning up before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints rolls around. This isn't unusual at this time of year, but the team's long-suffering support won't be ignoring any red flags after what occurred under Frank Reich's watch this time last summer.
We're approaching Carolina's preseason slate, which is the primary measuring stick for where this team is and who could potentially come from nowhere to secure places on the 53-man roster. Canales needs to build whatever momentum he can over these three warmup games. As Reich and his supposed all-star staff found out, anything less comes with detrimental ramifications attached.
With that being said, here are five critical observations from Day 7 of Carolina's training camp in Charlotte.
Critical observations from Day 7 of Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Carolina Panthers get cornerback help
Dan Morgan continues to churn out his roster in pursuit of getting the Carolina Panthers off rock bottom and back to respectability. This is occurring at the lower end of the team's depth chart rather than anything too drastic, but every organization needs sufficient backup options to get through the campaign.
It's something the Panthers lacked last season and suffered accordingly. Anthony Brown - a veteran cornerback who spent seven years with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 - came in for a tryout during Day 7 of training camp. Those in power seemed impressed, signing him to a deal once the session concluded.
The Panthers have concerns about their cornerback options heading into the season. Brown brings more experience than most, but he played just two games for the Niners last season before being released, finding himself on the New York Jets practice squad over the second half of 2023.
Time is of the essence for Brown. Making an early impact in the coming days is crucial before Carolina's preseason opener at the New England Patriots.