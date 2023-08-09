5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers-NY Jets joint practice No. 1
It was time for the Carolina Panthers to test their mettle against Gang Green.
Austin Corbett is missed on Carolina Panthers OL
One of the things I wanted to see Wednesday was how the Carolina Panthers' interior offensive line would do against the New York Jets defensive front - a unit that help them to a top-10 ranking last season.
It went as you would probably expect.
New York’s interior pressure got home far too many times for my liking. All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and veteran Al Woods were causing displacement and quickness at the line of scrimmage, with the biggest victim being second-year right guard Cade Mays.
The former Tennessee star showed gradual improvement and I believe Mays will get better as he gets more reps in practice and during games. However, the faster rookie Chandler Zavala can get up to speed, the sooner we may see a change at the right guard spot before the start of the regular season.
Wednesday’s performance further displayed why Austin Corbett is a crucial part of the offensive line when healthy. He’s a power guard at the point of attack that takes no prisoners, will consistently create clean pockets for his quarterback, and create rushing lanes for his running backs.
When Corbett returns, he will provide a massive boost to the Panthers' offense both in the run game and in pass protection.