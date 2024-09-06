5 difficult decisions facing the Carolina Panthers coaching staff in Week 1
By Dean Jones
Xavier Legette's usage
It was a frustrating off-season for Xavier Legette. The wide receiver went through some injury issues to his foot and hamstring that meant he wasn't able to fully contribute over the summer. While erring on the side of caution was wise from the Carolina Panthers' perspective, they need to work out how much work he can cope with during their regular-season curtain-raiser at the New Orleans Saints.
Legette might not be listed as a starter on Carolina's unofficial depth chart, but that shouldn't concern anybody. The Panthers will have a plan in place for how best to utilize the first-round selection's impressive physical attributes. It's more a case of finding the right balance during his first real taste of an NFL game-day setting.
The Panthers believe that Legette can be a difference-maker right out of the gate in some capacity. It might take him a little time to get his football legs back, but Dave Canales would be wise to get the wideout some easy completions with the ability to carve out substantial yardage.
There's plenty of intrigue surrounding Legette as he embarks on his NFL debut. How the Panthers involve the South Carolina product will be a core component of its offensive strategy in Week 1.
Carolina Panthers edge-rushing dynamic
It doesn't take a genius to figure out where the Panthers' weak link on defense could arrive. Their edge rushing options remain a grave concern - one that could legitimately hold this team back unless someone emerges from obscurity and into an important role opposite veteran free-agent signing Jadeveon Clowney.
Dave Canales said who starts in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints will be a game-time decision. That's not exactly a ringing endorsement for those around - even though the Panthers removed K'Lavon Chaisson from the equation after he failed to maximize his second chance in a different environment.
The smart money suggests D.J. Johnson will get the nod. Evero values those who can set the edge against the run more than pure pass-rushers within his 3-4 base scheme. That puts the former third-round selection in the driver's seat, with Eku Leota and Jamie Sheriff ready to maximize their chances if the underachieving Oregon product brings his indifferent rookie form into Year 2.
Evero is also confident that interior force Derrick Brown can make more of a pass-rushing impact despite boasting a career-high of three quarterback takedowns. Whichever way the Panthers go, they cannot afford for this unit to become an ongoing frustration throughout the campaign.