5 edge rushers the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Which edge rushers could the Carolina Panthers target in this month's NFL Draft to shore up their defense in 2023 and beyond?
With the 2023 NFL Draft quickly approaching and the Carolina Panthers holding the No. 1 overall selection after trading with the Chicago Bears, all eyes are on who the next franchise quarterback will be. However, there are other needs to address - one of those happens to be acquiring an edge rusher.
With new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero implementing a 3-4 scheme, shoring up the exterior of the defensive line is of the utmost importance. Carolina has a solid foundation in place with two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns and 2020 first-round pick Derrick Brown already in place. If the Panthers are able to add another edge rusher to the existing core, they could possess one of the best front sevens in the entire league.
While it is a foregone conclusion that the Panthers will be selecting a quarterback with the No. 1 overall selection, their second-round pick, which sits at No. 39, is far from a known commodity at this point in time. Depending on how the draft board falls, Carolina could be in a position to add an edge rusher at this spot.
It's also worth remembering that the Panthers also hold a third-round pick (No. 93), two fourth-round picks (No. 114 and No. 132), and a fifth-round pick (No. 145). So there are plenty of routes those in power could go down throughout the process.
With all of that in mind, let us take a closer look at some edge rushers who the Panthers could be targeting in this year's NFL Draft.