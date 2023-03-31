5 former Carolina Panthers players who could thrive on new teams in 2023
Which former Carolina Panthers players look set to thrive on new teams when the 2023 campaign officially arrives?
As is normally the case around the league, the Carolina Panthers had to make some sacrifices this offseason. Despite the positivity surrounding the organization in the first offseason since Matt Rhule's dark cloud in some time, some popular figures have departed for pastures new along the way.
This is all part of Carolina's master plan under Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer to get the Panthers back into contention. They have the No. 1 overall selection and acquired some established veterans on team-friendly deals over the last fortnight, so hopes are high this can lead to genuine progress with a strong draft process in 2023.
The NFL is a business, so players shouldn't take things personally once they are deemed surplus to requirements. And who knows, it might end up being the best thing for their respective careers upon further examination of the bigger picture.
With this in mind, here are five former Panthers players who could thrive on new teams next season.
Former Player No. 1
Zane Gonzalez - Former Carolina Panthers K
It looked as if the Carolina Panthers' plans at the kicking position were done and dusted with Eddy Piniero hitting free agency. However, the veteran was brought back on a two-year deal as those in power rewarded him for an outstanding campaign besides the obvious blip at the Atlanta Falcons.
Instead of releasing Zane Gonzalez, the Panthers traded him to the San Francisco 49ers for minimal compensation. The kicker is expected to return to fitness after missing the entire campaign through injury, so it would be a huge shock if he didn't make a strong contribution to the team's postseason hopes.