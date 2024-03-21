5 former Carolina Panthers who are still having trouble finding jobs in 2024
Opportunities are scarce for these former Carolina Panthers.
By Dean Jones
Which former Carolina Panthers are still seeking alternative employment with opportunities around the league diminishing in 2024?
Big changes were guaranteed across the Carolina Panthers this offseason. After one of the worst campaigns in team history that turned the franchise into a complete joke along the way, anything less wouldn't have been well received by a fanbase becoming increasingly disillusioned with the way things are being run by owner David Tepper.
Not many were expecting such substantial alterations, especially when it came to the likes of Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu. That said, new general manager Dan Morgan is looking to rid the organization of errors made by previous regimes and stamp his mark on the team he once called home as a player.
Things aren't going to happen overnight, but Morgan and his staff have a genuine plan in place for long-term growth and sustainability. If Tepper stays out of the way as promised, things might be looking up at long last.
Not everyone is coming along for the ride. On this topic, here are five former Panthers still having trouble finding new jobs in 2024.
Marquis Haynes Sr. - Former Carolina Panthers OLB
Despite having some decent production as a situational edge rusher, Marquis Haynes Sr. hasn't received a new deal from the Carolina Panthers as yet. Other teams have also looked the other way right now, which is a little harsh on the former Ole Miss standout looking at his credentials.
One potential stumbling block surrounding Haynes is last season's injury issues. The player featured in just seven games and turned out in 34 percent of the team's defensive snaps thanks to a back issue. He never looked 100 percent, so it's a waiting game for the player to see what comes next.
