5 free-agent interior offensive linemen Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
Where will the Carolina Panthers spend their money?
By Ricky Raines
Which interior offensive linemen could the Carolina Panthers target when the free-agent frenzy officially gets underway in 2024?
With the 2024 NFL free agency period set to begin, the Carolina Panthers should have a relatively set game plan about how they are going to upgrade and fill out the roster. Anyone who watched the games last season could point to the glaring issues that showed up every week. One of those was offensive line play - in particular, the interior.
Bradley Bozeman will be released. The starting center had just inked a three-year deal in the 2023 free agency rush, but the change in coaching and scheme didn’t marry with his proficiencies playing the position.
Bozeman and his family have been incredibly generous and dedicated to pouring into the community here in Carolina. But the on-field production simply wasn’t a great fit anymore once the team moved on from the downhill running attack.
The Panthers have preached alignment between the front office and the coaching staff, and this may be the first real indicator we’ve seen of that, instead of just hearing the right words being spoken. The good news is that this free agency class does have some viable options, depending on how much the front office and new cap-guru Brandt Tilis want to allocate the available financial resources.
Free agency won’t be the only path to bringing in scheme-appropriate personnel for the offensive line unit, as the NFL Draft looks to boast quite a few quality prospects as well. For this article, we’ll focus on the free agents.
Multiple reports suggest the Panthers have their eyes on upgrading the offensive line in free agency. I want to believe that means they’ll look at clear upgrades, too. With that in mind, here are five names to keep watch of.
