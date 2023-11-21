5 free agents the Carolina Panthers must desperately pursue in 2024
Reinforcements are needed...
By Dean Jones
Which potential free agents should the Carolina Panthers desperately pursue in pursuit of improving their fortunes in 2024?
Those in positions of power were pleased with their offseason recruitment decisions. Something that led them to boldly predict an NFC South title challenge and potential playoff appearance for the Carolina Panthers in 2023.
Sadly, this has blown up in their face. The Panthers are currently 1-9 through 10 games, which represents a major underachievement and piles pressure on influential figures on the coaching staff and in the front office.
Talk of Frank Reich being on the hot seat and general manager Scott Fitterer being on the chopping block is rife. David Tepper didn't take action after their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but it might not be much longer before something occurs if results don't improve.
Either way, the Panthers need help in multiple position groups when the 2024 preparation period begins. With this in mind, here are five free agents to desperately pursue if they hit the market next spring.
Carolina Panthers should pursue Robert Hunt
- Offensive Line | Miami Dolphins
The Carolina Panthers' offensive line has been a complete abomination this season. Nobody aside from perhaps Taylor Moton is playing with any consistency, which is making life extremely difficult for rookie quarterback Bryce Young during his tough transition from college to the pros.
Solidifying the protection should be high on Carolina's list of priorities during the offseason. Much will depend on how much cap space is available after Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns (hopefully) get extended, but someone like Robert Hunt represents an instant difference-maker with the credentials to match.
The former third-round selection has been in tremendous form for the Miami Dolphins this season. Hunt is a smooth pass protector with enough functional strength to impact matters on running downs, so he'd be an immediate and welcome upgrade on the offensive line interior in this scenario.