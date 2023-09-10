5 key players the Carolina Panthers must keep quiet in Week 1 at Falcons
The Carolina Panthers must game plan to stop these players in Week 1.
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers must keep Jessie Bates III quiet
The Atlanta Falcons recently signed Jessie Bates III, who is expected to impact the team significantly. Having played for five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, he participated in several high-level games, including a Super Bowl.
Bates is a well-regarded safety in the NFL, renowned for his impressive abilities on the field. He possesses a remarkable talent for contributing to his team's overall run support and is a master of tackling, often making crucial and game-changing plays.
Additionally, he is highly skilled in tracking down balls, making him a formidable force that can turn the tide of any game. Throughout his career, Bates has managed to record an impressive 14 interceptions, cementing his status as one of the most talented and reliable backend presences anywhere in the league.
However, he still needs to establish himself in Atlanta. So this is an opportunity that the Carolina Panthers could potentially take advantage of.
In order to take Bates out of the game, Bryce Young will need to communicate effectively at the line of scrimmage, identifying coverages and making the right reads. Thankfully, in the preseason, he's already demonstrated advanced processing and decision-making skills beyond his age.
This promises to be an exciting chess game involving two brilliant football strategists.