5 key players the Carolina Panthers must keep quiet in Week 2 vs. Saints
The Carolina Panthers are looking to take advantage of a long week of preparation.
By Pierre Davis
Which New Orleans Saints players must the Carolina Panthers keep quiet during their Monday Night Football showdown in Week 2?
The Carolina Panthers are eagerly anticipating their first victory of the 2023 season. After suffering a loss in their division already, they plan to use that setback as motivation for their upcoming grudge match against another rival. The team is focused on bouncing back and proving their worth on the field.
Carolina is preparing for their first home game against the New Orleans Saints, who have significantly improved during the offseason. To bolster their chances of winning the NFC South, they've added experienced players to their roster despite being up against it from a salary-cap standpoint at one stage.
During their season's first week, the Saints engaged in a closely contested match against the Tennessee Titans, highlighting the various strengths and weaknesses of the roster.
The team's performance against the Titans was challenging, particularly in their running game, as they only managed to gain 69 yards on 27 attempts without Alvin Kamara. The offensive line also struggled, resulting in three sacks.
However, Derek Carr displayed his experience and leadership skills by confidently calling a play to throw a deep ball to Rashid Shaheed, ultimately securing a narrow victory of 16-15.
The Panthers had a triumphant 2022 season against the Saints, which has boosted their confidence for the forthcoming game. Fans eagerly anticipate that Carolina can leave their previous defeat in the past, receive backing from their home supporters, and emerge victorious.
Nonetheless, this feat will only be achievable if they can prevent the five key players on the opposing team from performing.