5 key players the Carolina Panthers must keep quiet in Week 2 vs. Saints
The Carolina Panthers are looking to take advantage of a long week of preparation.
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panters must keep Chris Olave quiet
Chris Olave, a second-year pro from Ohio State, has established himself as one of the NFL's most promising young wide receivers. During the 2022 season, he recorded 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games.
Despite injuries plaguing the wide receiving core, the New Orleans Saints relied heavily on Olave's skills throughout the season.
Olave had an impressive Week 1 performance, catching eight out of 10 targets for 112 receiving yards. Despite having played with multiple quarterbacks, he has consistently proven reliable in any situation. He managed to bring in six receiving first downs and showed his ability to make big plays, with a long reception of 45 yards that kept the defense on their toes.
This NFC rivalry is a new experience for the 23-year-old wideout. He has played in two games against the Carolina Panthers, with a remarkable performance in the first clash, securing nine targets and an impressive 147 receiving yards.
However, in the second game, the Panthers demonstrated significant improvement, mainly in limiting his success on the deep ball, resulting in Olave catching only five of his 12 targets for 60 yards.
Jaycee Horn's hamstring injury has put pressure on Donte Jackson and C.J. Henderson to step up and play a pivotal role in limiting the opposing team's broad receiver group. Their success depends on keeping all plays in front of them and avoiding any coverage mistakes that could jeopardize the Panthers' chances of victory.