5 key players the Carolina Panthers must keep quiet in Week 5 at Lions
Any given Sunday...
By Pierre Davis
What key players must the Carolina Panthers dial in on to steal an unlikely road victory from the Detroit Lions in Week 5?
As things stand, the Carolina Panthers have unfortunately yet to secure a victory, with their record currently standing at 0-4. This makes them the only team in the NFL without a win.
Depressing I know...
As we enter week 5, Carolina prepares to face the Detroit Lions, who currently have a record of 3-1 and hold the top spot in the NFC North. They are also still riding high from their Week 4 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
The Panthers recently lost a home game to the Minnesota Vikings, another team from the NFC North. During the contest, Carolina experienced self-inflicted mistakes, injuries, and a lack of clear identity.
Carolina could learn much from their upcoming opponent, as Detroit knows everything about turning things around. Last year, under the leadership of Dan Campbell, the team started the first half of the season with a record of 1-7. However, they made an impressive comeback and ended the campaign with a record of 9-8, nearly securing a wild card spot.
Even though the Lions are considered the favorites, ultimately, both teams must face off on the field. As the saying goes, Any given Sunday.
A victory is always achievable when you disrupt critical parts of your opponent's game plan. Without further ado, let's identify who the Panthers should focus on keeping quiet.