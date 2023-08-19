5 major observations from Carolina Panthers' preseason loss at the NY Giants
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young displayed veteran mentality
During training camp, Bryce Young was praised for his ability to adapt and process information on the fly quickly. However, this preseason he hasn't been asked to showcase much.
Frank Reich conceded that everything up to this point has been rather vanilla. This is by design as the Carolina Panthers don't want to give their scheme concepts away before the regular season begins.
Despite everything around him, Young remains physically and mentally tough. His precision and accuracy when passing are remarkable, putting the receivers in the best position to make catches only they can get.
One of his notable connections at the New York Giants was to Hayden Hurst on the sideline in the red zone. Even though it got called back due to holding, the throw was impressive nonetheless.
Young also used his feet in Friday's matchup. Early in the game, he scanned the field saw no one open, and scrambled out of bounds for a few yards. Later on, the signal-caller showed his ability to make defenders miss in the backfield - even falling down quickly, getting back up, and taking a shot downfield that came up incomplete.
The young quarterback had a few mishaps, including a miscommunication with rookie teammate Jonathan Mingo on third down and a delay-of-game penalty during the second drive in the red zone.
It will be interesting to see if he will suit up for next week's game against the Detroit Lions. But fans should be encouraged by what they've seen so far.