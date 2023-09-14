5 most important Carolina Panthers players vs. the Saints in Week 2
The Panthers are back at home for a Monday night showdown.
By Pierre Davis
Which Carolina Panthers players could be the most important during Monday night's pivotal home clash against the New Orleans Saints?
It’s a Monday night showdown, and I don’t mean WWE’s Monday Night Raw. But excitement and buzz are waving throughout the city as the Carolina Panthers have not had primetime football on ESPN in Charlotte since 2018.
Throughout its history, Carolina has consistently demonstrated a strong performance on Monday nights, with an impressive record of 10 wins and only seven losses. This trend highlights the team's ability to rise to the occasion and deliver top-notch performances when it matters most.
Unfortunately, the Panthers are starting their season with a defeat, currently holding a record of 0-1. Their defeat came at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons - a divisional rival - making the loss all the more bitter.
Last Sunday's game disappointed many fans who thought it was winnable. It highlighted the team's flaws, including the struggling receiving core, ongoing concerns with the run defense, and Bryce Young experiencing some growing pains.
To make matters worse, the team has suffered devastating losses due to injuries. Despite these challenges, there is still hope.
The upcoming game presents an opportunity for Carolina to reverse their fortunes and secure a victory on their home turf against the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, one of the Panthers' divisional adversaries eagerly seeks to bolster their standings and start 2-0.
Although the Panthers did not perform well, the Saints did not appear to be a dominant force on Sunday either. They only secured a narrow victory in a low-scoring game against the Tennessee Titans. However, their defense played exceptionally well, achieving three takeaways and ultimately leading to their win.
On the flip side, New Orleans never established the run, resulting in Derrick Carr relying on his arm heavily. He threw for 300 yards, but often found himself using his legs to create plays due to the offensive line collapsing.
To improve their chances of winning against the Saints, Carolina should concentrate on exploiting their opponent's weak points. One practical approach would be to target the specific areas where New Orleans had difficulties in their previous games and film study.
We have identified five potential game-changers who could play a crucial role in helping Carolina achieve this objective.