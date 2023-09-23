5 most important Carolina Panthers players at the Seahawks in Week 3
The Carolina Panthers head to Seattle to face off against the Seahawks.
By Pierre Davis
Which Carolina Panthers players could be the most important in pursuit of victory at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3?
The Carolina Panthers are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in hopes of winning their first game of the 2023 season.
Their recent game proved to be a difficult one for the Panthers. Despite the team's efforts, they suffered a loss and a setback in the form of a leg injury to their leader and linebacker Shaq Thompson, which will unfortunately keep him out for the remainder of the season. Furthermore, Bryce Young will also be absent from the upcoming game due to an ankle injury.
It should be noted that Brian Burns and Justin Houston were limited practice this week. It will be critical for Carolina's players to adopt a "next man up" mentality in a hostile environment while desperately searching for answers.
Seattle has suffered some significant injuries on their team despite their recent success. In the last game against the Lions, cornerback Tariq Woolen was injured with a chest problem in the first half and did not return. It remains uncertain whether he can play in Week 3.
The Seahawks will miss their rookie defensive lineman from Michigan, Mike Morris, for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury. Consequently, this will be the first game the team will play without him. Although Jamal Adams participated in practice this week, Sunday's clash might come too soon all things considered.
A tough challenge awaits Carolina regardless. With this in mind, here are five players who could be their most important in Week 3.