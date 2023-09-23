5 most important Carolina Panthers players at the Seahawks in Week 3
The Carolina Panthers head to Seattle to face off against the Seahawks.
By Pierre Davis
Andy Dalton - Carolina Panthers QB
Andy Dalton will get the nod to start with Bryce Young missing. He is a seasoned veteran with bags of experience playing in his 13th season.
The signing of Dalton by the Carolina Panthers served a dual purpose. Firstly, he provides leadership and guidance to Young. Additionally, the team has brought him on board to handle these specific situations.
This move is reminiscent of Dalton's role with the New Orleans Saints last year when he took over for Jameis Winston after his injury.
During the 2022 campaign, Dalton threw for 2,871 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 14 games with a career-high completion percentage of 66.7.
Regrettably, Young will not be participating in the upcoming game. Nevertheless, knowing that the team will still have a skilled leader under center is comforting.
Having seasoned players in important positions is always advantageous, especially during stressful circumstances and loud environments. With Dalton's guidance and expertise, the Panthers can still excel even in the absence of Young.
The Seattle Seahawks' defense has struggled in the first two weeks, allowing 844 yards and a 60 percent third-down conversion rate. Their pass rush has been lackluster, with only one sack so far.
This creates a favorable situation for the Panthers' offense to make significant gains.