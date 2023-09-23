5 most important Carolina Panthers players at the Seahawks in Week 3
The Carolina Panthers head to Seattle to face off against the Seahawks.
By Pierre Davis
D.J. Chark - Carolina Panthers WR
D.J. Chark was a crucial acquisition for the Carolina Panthers after trading D.J. Moore due to his height and speed as a deep threat. However, he has had injury issues in the past.
During the initial stages of the 2023 preseason, the seasoned player showcased an impressive synergy with rookie quarterback Bryce Young during the training camp sessions. Unfortunately, he encountered a hamstring injury that prevented him from participating in the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Thus, he had to sit on the sidelines and watch his team compete without him.
During Week 2, Chark made his debut and return. But despite high hopes and expectations, he only caught one pass for 15 receiving yards on his lone target.
The former LSU receiver has a great chance to shine due to the injury of star cornerback Tariq Woolen at the Seattle Seahawks. Chark boasts the potential to take advantage of this situation and make a noteworthy contribution.
This could provide the momentum to propel the team through the rest of the season.