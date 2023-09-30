5 most important Carolina Panthers players vs. the Vikings in Week 4
it's time for the Carolina Panthers to make a home stand.
By Pierre Davis
Donte Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
Donte Jackson faces the daunting task of going up against Justin Jefferson, the top-rated wide receiver in the league. To make matters worse, the absence of safety Xavier Woods intensifies the challenge and Jaycee Horn is still recovering from his ankle complication.
Jackson will mainly rely on his skills as he won't have much support to call upon. However, this situation will put the veteran's abilities to the test.
This season, the 27-year-old player known for his speed has garnered a Pro Football Focus grade of 50.4. He has allowed 11 receptions out of 17 targets, and he's tallied on 10 tackles.
It's worth noting that Jackson had to recover from an Achilles injury that ended his previous season, which could have affected his performance at the beginning of the campaign.
During the recent match with the Seattle Seahawks, the seasoned player had a difficult time. Despite his experience, Jackson could not hold his own against D.K. Metcalf, ultimately conceding a touchdown reception to rookie Jake Bobo. Furthermore, he allowed a 25-yard reception to Kenneth Walker III, resulting in an overall lackluster performance.
Although Jackson is a ball hawk, it will be a massive beneficiary if he doesn't take unnecessary gambles during this matchup and plays smart football, as the Vikings are known to take advantage of profound deep ball opportunities.