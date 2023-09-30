5 most important Carolina Panthers players vs. the Vikings in Week 4
By Pierre Davis
Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR
Lastly, let's not forget about Adam Thielen.
The prospect of a revenge game is always intriguing, and Thielen has a compelling storyline. He spent almost a decade with the Minnesota Vikings, setting numerous records and delivering unforgettable performances.
However, as the saying goes, all good things must end.
The Vikings ultimately decided to move on from the 33-year-old veteran, and he has since found a new home with the Carolina Panthers.
The wide receiver has established himself as the most dependable target despite a slow start in the first week. As an experienced veteran, Thielen has delivered two consecutive impressive performances, catching 18 passes out of 23 targets and amassing 199 receiving yards to go along with two touchdowns.
As Thielen aims to build on his impressive performance in Seattle, the upcoming game against the Vikings presents a promising opportunity. Minnesota's pass defense is one of the weakest in the league, with a 76.4 percent completion rate allowed. This factor should greatly benefit the connection between Bryce Young and the pass-catcher.
Whether you believe in narratives or not, I'm sure there will be extra motivation from the Panthers to win for one of their leaders against his former team.