5 prospects Carolina Panthers can draft to make Bryce Young's life easier in 2024
The quarterback needs more explosiveness around him...
By Dean Jones
Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects could the Carolina Panthers target to make quarterback Bryce Young's life easier going forward?
Bryce Young's progress has become the Carolina Panthers' top priority this offseason. The quarterback needed more help and a scheme that fit his strengths. Dave Canales is on board as head coach and the reinforcements acquired so far suggest a strong effort is being made to assist the signal-caller in his quest for improved fortunes in 2024.
With free agency becoming an afterthought, attention is quickly turning to the NFL Draft. The Panthers don't have a first-round selection to call upon, but they boast seven other picks across the remaining rounds, including four in the top 101.
This means those in power need to find Young some explosive difference-makers in the passing game. Other needs at edge rusher and cornerback must also be addressed, but they have enough capital to strengthen providing Dan Morgan finds talent capable of hitting the ground running.
On this topic, we picked out five prospects the Panthers could draft to make Young's life easier in 2024.
Carolina Panthers could draft Xavier Legette
It might be worth the Carolina Panthers adding a big-bodied option for Bryce Young from an exceptionally deep wide receiver draft class. Diontae Johnson should assist following his trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. But aside from veteran Adam Thielen, dependability elsewhere is scarce.
Xavier Legette is an imposing figure who offers something different from what Carolina already has. His breakout 2023 campaign at South Carolina and impressive pre-draft testing so far put him in consideration early in the second round. It's a risk considering how long it took the player to get going in college, but he might just be scratching the surface of what he's truly capable of.
Much will depend on what unfolds before the Panthers go on the clock on Day 2, but there appears to be interest in Legette based on reports.