5 prospects the Carolina Panthers must target on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft
Which prospects should the Carolina Panthers seriously consider bringing into the fold during Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft?
No surprises emerged where the Carolina Panthers were concerned during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Those in power had seven weeks to make up their mind after landing the No. 1 overall selection, which did end up being quarterback Bryce Young to officially end the speculation.
Young was always Carolina's guy and confirmed their suspicions throughout the evaluation process. General manager Scott Fitterer also avoided the temptation of trading back into the first round despite making calls regarding the possibility.
Maybe the price was too steep given the capital already sacrificed to ensure Young came into the fold. Or maybe, those in power were confident that a few individuals high on their board would be waiting for them on Friday evening.
With this in mind, here are five prospects the Panthers must consider on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Prospect No. 1
Carolina Panthers must consider B.J. Ojulari
- Edge Rusher | LSU Tigers
Now that the Carolina Panthers have their franchise quarterback, the next port of call in terms of priorities might be finding a productive edge rusher to put opposite Brian Burns. There was a late run on pass-rushers to limit options, although one or two immediately jump out on Day 2 if those in power hold firm at No. 39.
B.J. Ojulari is in this particular category. The former LSU star is explosive, can bend around the edge with ease, and is a powerful presence against the run - making him a decent fit within Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme.
Much will depend on what happens before Carolina goes on the clock. But Ojulari will be on the shortlist after meeting with the Panthers during their pre-draft assessments.