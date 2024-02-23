5 realistic free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
The Carolina Panthers must be smart with their money this offseason.
By Dean Jones
Which free agents could the Carolina Panthers realistically pursue in their quest to hit the ground running under new head coach Dave Canales in 2024?
This is a time of year for dreams. The Carolina Panthers are looking to make the correct moves to put them in a more profitable position. Fans want to be inspired. After years of failure under David Tepper's ownership, they want to believe this franchise is trending in the right direction.
Some difficult decisions are upcoming for Carolina's new power structure. They need to keep some of their top stars happy. They must also strengthen problem position groups and rid themselves of individuals not pulling their weight. It's a lot to ask in one offseason, but hopes are high that better decisions can be made in the coming months.
While dream free-agent targets could have better offers from elsewhere, the Panthers should be able to find some potential difference-makers at a fraction of the cost. Looking at how the team fared in 2023, any upgrades would be welcome.
With this in mind, here are five realistic free agents the Panthers could sign in 2024.
Carolina Panthers could sign Noah Fant
The Carolina Panthers haven't had any noteworthy tight-end production since Greg Olsen left town. Hayden Hurst's arrival in 2023 free agency didn't go according to plan. Tommy Tremble flashed but nothing more. Ian Thomas looks to be expendable with one year remaining on his deal.
If those in power decide more is needed, Dave Canales could turn to a player he knows well. The new head coach worked with Noah Fant during his time with the Seattle Seahawks. He's an assured pass-catcher who can get open in the red zone efficiently. While he wouldn't be classed as elite, there's a good chance the former first-round pick would be an upgrade on anything Carolina has to depend on in the passing game currently.
Perhaps the Panthers will stand pat and hope Hurst can excel in a more expansive scheme. Adding Fant should also come up in discussions.
