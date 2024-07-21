5 strong candidates for Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp MVP
By Dean Jones
Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers took a calculated risk to improve the weapons around quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. Just when it looked like cornerback Donte Jackson would become a salary-cap casualty, general manager Dan Morgan turned it into a daring trade for wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This could be a shrewd piece of business by the Panthers. Johnson is known for his slick route-running and ability to create separation. That's exactly what Young lacked in the passing attack last season aside from veteran Adam Thielen.
There are concerns about how Johnson's time with the Steelers ended. However, the former third-round pick out of Tulsa appears highly motivated to silence his doubters in a different environment. There's also the added incentive of a lucrative contract extension if he emerges as an integral piece.
Locking up with stud cornerback Jaycee Horn will be a mouth-watering individual clash to watch during camp. If Johnson comes out of these battles unscathed and develops encouraging chemistry with Young, it'll be a major boost. One that has the potential to completely transform this offense looking at the other notable enhancements elsewhere.
Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DL
Derrick Brown is the Panthers' best player. He's one of the very few that could be classed in the elite category. The formidable defensive lineman took his game to new heights last season despite others failing well below their respective standards. That was enough to confirm his status as a cornerstone piece to build around long-term.
The Panthers gave Brown a four-year, $96 million extension this offseason. It was a statement of intent from the new front office. It also raises expectations surrounding the former first-round pick moving forward.
Brown is being held to higher standards than most. His dominance and emerging leadership must set the correct tone throughout camp. Getting paid was the easy part - living up to such a lofty financial commitment is a different matter entirely.
The Auburn product has a prolific partner alongside him on the defensive front. Carolina signed A'Shawn Robinson from the New York Giants in free agency. He'll be the 3-4 defensive end opposite Brown and should be a dominant force against the run.
If Brown can work on ways to improve his pass-rushing prowess over camp, he'll increase his dominance. All-Pro consideration awaits if this scenario comes to fruition.