5 vulnerable Carolina Panthers who could be sacrificed for 2024 waiver claims
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan has been a busy man over the last 24 hours. The Carolina Panthers general manager and others in positions of power faced the difficult task of trimming down the roster from 90 players to an initial 53. Almost immediately after, the new regime examined the possibility of incomings off the waiver wire before Wednesday's deadline.
Morgan has the No. 1 waiver wire priority and it looking to capitalize. He wants to be active and find good players who didn't quite do enough elsewhere. This bears more significance for those on contending teams, who always have a surplus of solid options.
It'll be another frantic few hours for the front office. For additional reinforcements to arrive, those who survived Morgan's initial cull face the prospect of being removed from the equation, which is all part of the NFL's cutthroat business.
With this in mind, here are five vulnerable Panthers players who could be sacrificed to make room for waiver claims after final cuts.
Vulnerable Carolina Panthers players who could be sacrificed for waiver claims
Demani Richardson - Carolina Panthers S
Demani Richardson deserves endless praise for the way he went about his business this offseason. Nobody expected too much from the undrafted free agent safety. Instead of accepting his fate lower down the depth chart, the defensive back surged into a roster spot through sound discipline and displaying ball-hawking credentials on the backend.
Richardson was thoroughly deserving of his place on the squad. It's called an initial 53-man roster for a reason, so it'll be an anxious few hours for the player until the Carolina Panthers' waiver claims are processed.
We'll discuss another potential sacrifice in the safety room a little later on. Richardson is a lock for the practice squad if he's waived himself in favor of what Dan Morgan believes to be a better option. Looking at his production in warmups, it wouldn't be a surprise to see interest come his way from another franchise.