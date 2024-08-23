One last rousing effort can seal roster spot for surging Carolina Panthers player
By Dean Jones
This time of year is all bout seizing opportunity around the NFL. Hundreds of players are fighting for roster spots or places on practice squads to keep their professional football dreams alive. Time is running out with final cuts due in the coming days.
Some will see their hopes in tatters. Others will be rewarded for their sterling efforts. Dozens will be right on the cusp knowing one more big effort can achieve objectives.
The Carolina Panthers have a few of those. While most of the starting options are locked up, places further down the pecking order remain up for grabs, There is all to play for heading into the team's preseason finale at the Buffalo Bills.
Demani Richardson can make Carolina Panthers roster with one more rousing effort
Demani Richardson has more at stake than most entering Carolina's final warmup contest. The undrafted free-agent safety is riding on the crest of a wave right now. His interception last time out against the New York Jets lent further weight to the claims he might surpass someone on the depth chart en route to a place on the initial 53-man squad.
Richardson's performance didn't go unnoticed by head coach Dave Canales. The head coach praised the former Texas A&M star for seizing the opportunity via the team's website. These things are noted when the moment comes for those in power to make their decisions.
"Every day is new lessons, learning different coverages, leverage and all that. And the cool part about Demani [Richardson] is, he had an opportunity tonight. He took advantage of it. Sometimes we get those ops and the guy either can or can't come up with the ball. And so, he did a fantastic job of finishing that play, putting us in a good situation, getting us back on the board and really making it a three-point game at that point. So, that was awesome."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
There is fierce competition for places in the safety room. Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, and Alex Cook seem like certainties. But with Sam Franklin Jr. set for a considerable period on the shelf with a broken foot, it opens up one more spot.
This is where Richardson can swoop. He must beat out Jammie Robinson and recent arrival Rudy Ford to make the team when one looks at how things stand currently. That's a tough ask, especially with the 2023 fifth-round selection also catching the eye in preseason. However, it's not impossible by any stretch of the imagination.
Momentum is everything. Robinson has that in abundance. Whether he can propel himself further is another matter, but one could rule out the possibility with plenty of reps set to come his way once again this weekend.
Regardless of whether Richardson makes it or not, he can look back on his efforts with an enormous sense of pride. It should also ensure he'll be on the practice squad provided he clears waivers. That's no guarantee with so much solid film to call upon.
That would be an encouraging step. There's no doubt Richardson will have his sights set on something bigger. Putting in another exceptional display in Preseason Week 3 could be enough to cement his roster status.