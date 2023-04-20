5 wide receivers the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Which wide receiver prospects should the Carolina Panthers target in the upcoming, franchise-altering 2023 NFL Draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and Carolina Panthers fans are eagerly awaiting who their franchise selects with the No. 1 overall selection following their trade with the Chicago Bears.
However, I'm not here to discuss who or which quarterback the Panthers should draft. I'm here to talk about wide receivers, a position of the sport that I have always been fond of, and an area of need for the organization.
When Scott Fitterer pulled the trigger to move up from No. 9 overall to the very top, it cost him his star wide receiver, D.J. Moore. The former Mayland stud was a fan-favorite on the team and easily their best offensive player. Now, he takes that title with him to Chicago where Justin Fields will look to reap the benefits.
Since trading Moore, the Panthers have signed former Vikings standout Adam Thielen, vertical threat D.J. Chark, and an old friend in Damiere Byrd, who is likely to provide value on special teams as a return man.
Despite already having a steady receiver room, it is likely that the Panthers will add another in the draft. Having quality depth is one thing, but finding a potential future starter at the position is another, especially with Thielen's age, Chark's injury history, and his one-year "prove it" deal.
Today, I am presenting five wide receiver prospects the Panthers should consider targeting in the upcoming draft. While it is not as deep of a group as it has been in years past, there is certainly plenty of depth and roles each prospect could have for the team in the coming years.