5 winners (and 4 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 4
Sam Franklin Jr. - Carolina Panthers S
Sam Franklin Jr.'s boundless enthusiasm and special teams prowess caught the eye of head coach Dave Canales immediately. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator was highly impressed with the player's attitude and ability to galvanize others. This led many to speculate whether a bigger role would be in the offing under this exciting new regime.
Franklin gives maximum effort on every play. He approaches every down as if it's his last. This can come with recklessness, but it was largely positive throughout the offseason. Unfortunately for the Temple product, this positive momentum came screeching to an abrupt halt.
Just when it looked like Franklin was starting to lay the foundations for a successful campaign, he suffered a broken foot that required surgery. Canales claimed the player was irreplaceable once the news was confirmed, which only heightened the blow.
The Carolina Panthers are expecting to get Franklin back during the season, although a specific timeframe hasn't been revealed. Other safeties vying for spots are thriving in his absence. This increases the sense of disappointment after such a strong start to the team's off-season program.
Winner No. 5
Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB
Dan Morgan's personnel evaluation when it comes to linebackers should be trusted above almost every other position group. He was a formidable second-level presence throughout his time in college and the pros. If he saw something in Trevin Wallace that others perhaps didn't, that should be comfort enough to the team's long-suffering fanbase.
Wallace had an adjustment period earlier this offseason as expected. It was a big step up from college football at Kentucky, so taking a gradual approach to his transition was wise. However, there was plenty to like about his rapid emergence at training camp.
The rookie grew in confidence with every practice. Wallace proved he belongs, demonstrating explosiveness to the contact point and NFL-caliber instincts in coverage. His interception off quarterback Aaron Rodgers during Carolina's joint practice with the New York Jets was a testament to how far he's come in a short space of time.
Expectations have grown around Wallace as a result. While he's still behind Josey Jewell and Shaq Thompson on the linebacker depth chart, expect to see him on the field a lot depending on Ejiro Evero's schematic alignment. He'll also be a prominent weapon on special teams during Year 1 of his professional career.