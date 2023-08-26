5 winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers preseason loss vs. Lions
Who saw their stock rise or fall during the Carolina Panthers last warmup game?
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
It was a relatively small sample size from quarterback Bryce Young once again, but he was nothing short of sensational. Something that's only raised expectancy levels heading into his first season in a professional environment.
The Carolina Panthers believed Young was a genuine franchise changer at football's most prestigious position. That's why they traded up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to secure his services and it's why those in power made him QB1 after just a few short weeks of early workouts.
There's something special about Young on and off the field. The timing of his throws, poise in the pocket, ability to conjure up yards on the move, and elite-level processing have been evident throughout the preseason, which didn't slow down against the Detroit Lions during two-straight scoring drives.
Young took the Panthers downfield for an opening field goal to begin proceedings. He followed this up with his first NFL touchdown - an absolute dart to veteran wideout Adam Thielen that drew widespread plaudits from fans and media alike
That was all she wrote for Young in Preseason Week 3, but his impact was felt in no uncertain terms. With a more expansive offensive scheme and full involvement when the regular season arrives, there's just no telling what the former Alabama star might be able to accomplish under the expert leadership of Frank Reich.