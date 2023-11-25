6 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 12 at Titans
There are more questions than answers right now...
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking ahead of the team’s Week 12 road matchup against the Tennessee Titans?
Another year, another losing record for the Carolina Panthers.
Following a 33-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Panthers are a league-worst 1-9. The bad part about that is they gave their first-round pick in 2024 to the Chicago Bears in the trade that landed them quarterback Bryce Young.
This is the worst Panthers offense in franchise history, bar none. I started watching this team the year Jimmy Clausen was the starting quarterback and that was ugly to watch. This year, I don’t see how any signal-caller in the NFL would be able to succeed in a scheme as slow, clunky, predictable, and undisciplined as this one is.
Fans are becoming uninterested, exhausted, and frustrated with the constant failure that is occurring in Carolina. It’s understandable. However, they do have pillars on both sides of the ball to have hope in, including Young.
His development is important. The team must surround him with better talent for Young and the franchise to succeed.
Losing brings more questions than answers. In this week’s Cat Crave mailbag, I answer some of those, including spending big money on the offensive line, who the potential interim head coach could be, adding running mates with Brian Burns and Derrick Brown on defense, and so much more.
Without further ado, here are six burning questions Panthers fans are asking ahead of the team’s Week 12 road game against the Will Levis-led Tennessee Titans.