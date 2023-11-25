6 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 12 at Titans
There are more questions than answers right now...
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper's patience level
Is Frank Reich and the rest of the coaching staff on the hot seat or will Tepper give them time to develop something? - James
This is a fascinating question.
From what I’ve gathered from outside the Carolina Panthers fanbase and local media, some believe Frank Reich and his coaching staff will be given time to develop the offense and roster overall. Unfortunately - or luckily - I don’t believe that will be the case.
This is in part due to how hot Reich’s seat is, specifically.
We should know who David Tepper is as an owner by now. He’s impatient, yet aggressive. He wants to win but doesn’t understand how to find the right people to do so.
The only way Reich saves his job is if he reverts the offense to what it was in late 2022 - a run-heavy, play-action pass offense. If the team wins games because of this, he'll will get another shot.
Right now, I don’t think Tepper waits until Black Monday - the day after Week 18 - to make his move.
There are coaches on this staff that I don’t think should be on the hot seat, others not so much. If Reich is fired within the next two weeks, there are a few coaches on the staff that should be given serious looks if their time as the interim is a success.
This leads me to the final question of the mailbag…