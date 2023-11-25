6 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 12 at Titans
There are more questions than answers right now...
Potential Carolina Panthers interim head coach candidates
Is Ejiro Evero or Thomas Brown more likely to get the temp HC job after Frank gets the boot? - @yknjonsnow_
Great question. It’s hard to say at the moment.
If current head coach Frank Reich does get the boot, I think assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley will get the nod over the likes of bigger names like Ejiro Evero and Thomas Brown. But nothing is set in stone.
Staley is the associate head coach and is someone that could be a head-coaching candidate in the offseason both in-house and around the league overall. It would seem like the obvious way to go because of his standing within the Carolina Panthers organization and coaching staff.
For what it’s worth, I don’t have any true preference for interim head coach between Staley, Evero, and Brown. They’re all head coach material and the league believes that to be the case.
In a league that is struggling with diversity where head coaches are concerned, all three of them would be great candidates to not only get their gigs around the NFL but in Carolina as well.
Just from what I’ve gathered from the trio, they command the attention of the locker room and do it well along with terrific, outstanding leadership qualities. I would love any or all of the three to stay in Carolina with someone such as Ben Johnson or Eric Bieniemy.