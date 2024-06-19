6 Carolina Panthers who can spearhead immense improvements in 2024
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
This is one of the biggest no-brainers on this list. Especially after the rookie season that quarterback Bryce Young endured after the Carolina Panthers set the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft up to fail.
It’s important to contextualize Young’s rookie season properly. Everything around him was bad. The overall environment, inconsistent weapons, below-average protection, and play-calling led to the former Heisman Trophy winner’s flaws being plastered in the glaring NFL spotlight.
However, it is fair to point out those flaws had an impact on Young’s bad play in 2023. He does not have elite arm strength. The lack of size causes him to play with an extra hitch that forces defenders to tighten windows in coverage. He also tended to drift out of the pocket too often, which created longer throws and even less margin for error.
Last season showed glimpses of how gifted of a passer both physically and mentally Young is amid all the doom and gloom. He displayed flashes of what he could become in this league with the right supporting cast. The former Alabama star showcased his three-level accuracy, pocket navigation skills, and already elite football intelligence in every game.
It didn't have the desired effect more often than not, but they were there nonetheless.
With improved weapons at his disposal next time around, Young’s play should see significant improvement. Expectations are growing thanks to the additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette. The acquisitions of offensive linemen Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis are something else working in this signal-caller's favor.
Should Young’s play improve immensely in 2024, the Panthers and their stakeholders will be significant beneficiaries. This allows the team to move forward with their franchise quarterback no longer in question.
If not, it may be time again to start thinking about being aggressive to at least add extra competition to the room in 2025.