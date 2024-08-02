6 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 6
Carolina Panthers TEs step up in Tommy Tremble’s absence
One of the more disappointing things about training camp has been the absence of fourth-year tight end Tommy Tremble, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Dave Canales indicated it was not a severe injury and more just to keep him safe from further damage.
This has led to a tight end room that doesn’t exactly give you a warm and fuzzy feeling inside. At the same time, it’s hard to ignore how well the rest of the position group has held up.
Ian Thomas is having an impressive training camp and has been featured in the passing game with some success. Am I going to say he's in for a great year in 2024? No, but I won’t sit here and lie when he may provide an impact on the Carolina Panthers for once.
Thursday night was the best practice I’ve seen from free-agent pickup Jordan Matthews, a former wide receiver-turned-tight end. He showed some shiftiness and impressive run-after-catch ability. Rookie Ja’Tavion Sanders finally had his standout practice with a couple of quality grabs, including a touchdown catch on a good corner route in the red zone.
Don’t be surprised if the Panthers carry four tight ends on their roster this season.
Jonathan Mingo makes his case for Training Camp MVP
Heading into training camp, there was a lot of noise around second-year wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. He struggled mightily in his rookie year, showing a lack of discipline as a route runner and having a less-than-stellar show of spatial awareness and overall feel. The “bust” labels flew out of the mouths of fans.
It seems as though the former Ole Miss star saw the social media posts and used them as extra motivation for an incredible training camp. Mingo seems to be making a big play every practice and has shown a good amount of improvement overall.
Mingo displayed good awareness and got himself open on scramble drills at Fan Fest. His route running still has some tweaks to iron out, but what he displayed is impressive. If anything, the wideout is emerging as a very reliable target for quarterback Bryce Young.
This is a step in the right direction for Mingo. Like everyone else returning from the 2023 season, he was very inconsistent. The fact that he has shown improvement and continues to flash during camp is encouraging.