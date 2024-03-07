6 free-agent cornerbacks the Carolina Panthers should target in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need cornerback help...
By Noah Bryce
Carolina Panthers could sign Kenny Moore
Kenny Moore is an interesting player for several reasons. After a standout showing against the Carolina Panthers last season, the nickel cornerback should be firmly on their radar.
Carolina suffered an absolute slaughter at the hands of the Colts. Moore was able to return two interceptions for touchdowns against the Panthers, solidifying one of many defeats last season.
In both plays, Moore showed great patience and vision in reading Bryce Young, waiting for the ball to be thrown, and crashing down on the route to snatch the ball. While some of this is on the quarterback, not every corner has the closing speed or football IQ to capitalize on this.
Moore would fill an immediate hole on defense and give the Panthers some great insight into the tells and mistakes that Young can work on rectifying this offseason. A real win-win scenario that shouldn't come with a hefty price tag either. After all, nickel cornerbacks are typically undervalued.
Bringing in that vision, veteran leadership, and on-field anticipation would be one of the best moves that the Panthers have made in a very long time.