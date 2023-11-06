3 huge disappointments from Carolina Panthers' embarrassment vs. Colts
It was a significant step back for the Carolina Panthers...
By Dean Jones
What huge disappointments emerged from the Carolina Panthers' embarrassing loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9?
Any hopes that Carolina Panthers fans had of generating some hope after last weekend's first win evaporated in the blink of an eye. Frank Reich's men returned to the same team that stunk up their opening seven contests en route to an embarrassing loss against the Indianapolis Colts, which moves them to 1-7 and with far more questions than answers about their current direction.
Injuries have completely decimated key position groups, which isn't ideal. However, the same problems keep surfacing and show no signs of improving from a consistency standpoint despite Carolina shelling out substantial financial resources on a high-profile coaching staff led by Reich.
There isn't much time to get this failing house in order before the Panthers' trip to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. This team is in real danger of giving up the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft unless a drastic turnaround unfolds, which would be one of the more embarrassing things to happen in their rich history spanning three decades.
And that's saying something.
That predicament is for the future. For now, here are three huge disappointments from Carolina's latest capitulation at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers pass-rush
After a game when the Carolina Panthers mustered just one sack and four tackles for loss, the pass rush once again flattered to deceive. Something that's become commonplace for a team with no real dominant presence aside from Brian Burns, who those in power refuse to pay the going rate.
Yetur Gross-Matos and Justin Houston are on injured/reserve. Younger players lower down the depth chart failed to meet expectations, with third-rounder D.J. Johnson doing nothing to diminish concerns about his chances of making a go of things at the next level.
Buns is going to miss Thursday's game with a concussion, so the hopes of this key statistical category improving are remote.