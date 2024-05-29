6 players the Carolina Panthers can't afford to lose to injury in 2024
By Dean Jones
It's all hands on deck for the Carolina Panthers as they look to restore some semblance of respectability in 2024. While expectations should be kept to a minimum during the first season under Dave Canales, the head coach is confident his team can be more competitive and hopefully, pick up a few more wins from a favorable schedule next time around.
The Panthers made widespread changes to their playing personnel throughout another busy recruitment period. Dan Morgan made no secret of his intention to re-establish the culture. Finding players with the right mindset was an important first step. Now, the onus is on Canales and his staff to implement their ideas quickly and effectively in equal measure.
If the Panthers are going to ensure the league starts looking at them differently, they'll need more luck on the health front. Injuries decimated any slim hope Carolina had of making waves in 2023. If key men maintain optimum fitness, they might just have a chance.
With this in mind, here are five players the Panthers cannot afford to lose to injury during the 2024 campaign.
Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers are looking to make things easier for quarterback Bryce Young next season. They've added plenty of intriguing pass-catchers capable of improving consistency. Perhaps the most notable of all was securing the services of wide receiver Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This was a low-risk move despite how things ended between Johnson and the Steelers. His exceptional route-running and ability to create separation will be a breath of fresh air for Young. The player should also be highly motivated to silence his doubters.
Johnson is an important piece of the puzzle. If the Panthers lost the former third-round selection out of Toledo for a considerable period, it could be a significant challenge for Young to overcome. It would also be disastrous for the wideout's chances of getting another long-term extension in 2025.