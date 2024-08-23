7 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Preseason Week 3 at Bills
By Dean Jones
David Moore - Carolina Panthers WR
It's heating up in the wide receiver room with just one preseason game remaining. One could make a strong case for almost everyone based on their sterling efforts throughout the summer. There are only so many places to go around, so the Carolina Panthers are going to be parting ways with some good players when it's all said and done.
Some wideouts are cemented and will play important roles. David Moore's future is hanging in the balance despite developing encouraging chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young - something that's come to the fore over recent practices to raise enthusiasm regarding his roster hopes.
Moore knows Dave Canales' system well and has more experience than others vying for depth chart standing. That won't guarantee his spot, so making every target count in Carolina's third preseason clash with the Buffalo Bills is imperative.
This is also dependent on how many wideouts the Panthers take through. Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, and Jonathan Mingo are locked in. Terrace Marshall Jr. is doing enough for one final opportunity. Ihmir Smith-Marsette's versatility, vertical threat, and ability as a kick returner should be enough.
That leaves arguably one more spot to fill. Moore could be the guy with a positive performance at the Bills.
Claudin Cherelus - Carolina Panthers LB
The Panthers have an interesting dynamic brewing in the linebacker room. Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell are cemented as the starting options in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base defensive system. Rookie third-rounder Trevin Wallace's exceptional emergence over the last fortnight makes him the primary backup with the chance to contribute right away depending on the schematic alignment.
After that, there are a couple of spots up for grabs. Seventh-rounder Michael Barrett's sound performances over the preseason weren't enough after he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. Claudin Cherelus is another who'll fancy his chances of making the initial 53-man squad after flashing real promise across the summer.
Cherelus suited up six times for the Panthers last season but didn't earn a snap on the defensive rotation. He's an accomplished special teams performer when called upon, which is always a help to those lower down the depth chart. The Alcorn State product looked the part in Carolina's warmup games. Taking this positive momentum into the last preseason engagement is crucial.
If the Panthers decide to take four interior linebackers through, Cherelus is in the driver's seat. A dominant display at the Buffalo Bills could be enough to secure his status.