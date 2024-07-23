7 Carolina Panthers players who must generate early buzz at 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Football is back.
Veterans report for training camp today (Tuesday). Rookies have been in the facility for a few days to get a head start on preparations. The Carolina Panthers aren't in the humidity-filled environment of Wofford College in Spartanburg for the first time in franchise history, opting to move their most intense stage of the offseason to Charlotte instead.
There's renewed optimism surrounding the Panthers under head coach Dave Canales. He's won the adulation of players through authentic enthusiasm and his ability to get messages across emphatically. That doesn't guarantee success, but it's a good place to start.
How things unfold during camp will go a long way to determining Carolina's fortunes in 2024. Nobody is expecting this organization to enter the playoff picture. They're the NFL's laughingstock right now, so becoming more competitive and regaining respect around the league is a tough yet attainable objective in Year 1 of yet another rebuild.
Everyone needs to get on the same page and hit the ground running. With this in mind, here are seven Panthers players who must generate early buzz over the team's training camp.
Carolina Panthers players who must generate early buzz at camp
Dane Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
Dan Morgan's been a big fan of Dane Jackson ever since his college days. He reportedly pushed hard for the Buffalo Bills to draft the cornerback when almost everyone else overlooked him entirely. The new general manager wasted no time in bringing him to the Carolina Panthers when given the chance in free agency.
Jackson emerged as a dependable rotational corner in Buffalo. The Panthers need much more considering the lack of legitimate playmakers aside from Jaycee Horn and slot option Troy Hill. Whether he can muster enough to emerge as a prolific starting coverage threat is up for debate.
Making a strong start over camp will alleviate some concerns regarding Jackson. The former seventh-round selection out of Pittsburgh will get all he can handle from Carolina's improved pass-catchers. Coming out on the other end with something to show for his efforts is essential.