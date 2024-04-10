7 cornerback prospects the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2024
By Dean Jones
Which cornerback prospects could the Carolina Panthers select to strengthen a questionable position group during the 2024 NFL Draft?
Dan Morgan's roster revamp was aggressive and purposeful in equal measure. The Carolina Panthers needed to do something drastic in pursuit of getting out of their slump. It's not been easy, but the general manager deserves credit for restoring a sense of professionalism to what became a chaotic football operation before his promotion.
It's a promising start, but there is much hard work ahead. The Panthers have some glaring needs that must be addressed during the 2024 NFL Draft. Improving the team's options at cornerback is one of them.
Donte Jackson was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and C.J. Henderson walked for the Houston Texans in free agency. Morgan is high on Dane Jackson and Troy Hill re-signing can provide short-term relief, but more is needed. This bears more significance when one considers Jaycee Horn's injury struggles throughout his time in Carolina.
Signing veteran Stephon Gilmore hasn't been dismissed. If Morgan wants to find a long-term solution to an ongoing complication, going down the college route is another realistic possibility at some stage.
With this in mind, here are seven cornerback prospects the Panthers could draft in 2024.
Carolina Panthers could draft D.J. James
If the Carolina Panthers decide to wait a little longer for cornerback assistance, D.J. James is a name to consider. The Auburn prospect is an explosive athlete who boasts the top-end speed needed to go downfield with almost any wide receiver. This also allows him to close space quickly and with conviction thanks to some enticing instincts.
James could do with adding some extra muscle mass before going up against elite-level NFL wideouts. His aggressiveness and physical intent made up for this in college, but that won't be nearly as easy in the pros.
There are some flaws to eradicate, especially from a discipline aspect in coverage. But this looks like a decent option for the Panthers to contemplate late on Day 2 or early on Day 3.