Analyst encouraged by Carolina Panthers' dramatic offensive changes
By Dean Jones
Nobody expected the Carolina Panthers to stand pat on offense during the 2024 offseason. This was a dysfunctional unit that went through one embarrassment after another last season. Stripping the operation down and starting almost from scratch was the only option.
Dan Morgan couldn't get rid of everybody, although one could forgive the general manager for the thought crossing his mind. The presence of head coach Dave Canales and a more progressive coaching staff should help enormously. This put the onus on Carolina to find the right reinforcements capable of making things easier for second-year quarterback Bryce Young.
It didn't take long to figure out this was going to be Morgan's primary objective during his first recruitment period at the helm. The Panthers spent the large majority of their top-tier resources on solidifying everything around Young. They believe in the signal-caller despite his rocky rookie campaign. After so many bold claims from the previous regime, actions spoke far louder than words.
All signs are pointing up. At the same time, there are too many ifs and buts to make significant improvements a foregone conclusion.
Carolina Panthers can progress on offense if new rookie stars shine immediately
This was a sentiment echoed by Bill Barnwell of ESPN after listing Carolina at No. 28 in his league-wide offensive skill position rankings - up from No. 31 the previous year. The respected analyst acknowledged that progress can arrive in some capacity. However, this might be dependent on whether one of Carolina's first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft can establish themselves immediately.
"The semi-new front office in Carolina understandably invested heavily to try to right the ship in [Bryce] Young's second season, although their biggest signings were at guard. Trading cut candidate Donte Jackson for Diontae Johnson was a nifty move, with the former Steelers wideout averaging more than 2.0 yards per route run in a broken offense when healthy a year ago. Xavier Legette has lots of promise as a big-play threat, although over-age prospects with one year of significant college production don't typically succeed at a high rate. And I'm excited about Jonathon Brooks' upside, but the running back is coming off a torn ACL suffered in November. If either Brooks or Legette break out as a rookie, the Panthers should be fine."- Bill Barnwell, ESPN
Xavier Legette and Jonathon Brooks will get opportunities to impose themselves. Much will depend on whether the second-round pick out of Texas makes a full recovery from a torn ACL, but the signs are promising. Besides, the Panthers wouldn't have traded up to secure his services if they felt there would be any lingering concerns.
Legette is an interesting case study. His final campaign at South Carolina was nothing short of sensational. The wideout's strong work ethic, exceptional athleticism, and personable nature won over the Panthers during their strenuous pre-draft assessments. Expecting him to become an elite pass-catcher in Year 1 is unfair, but Canales is already cooking up ways to get the football in his hands frequently.
All the improvements offensively will count for nothing if Young doesn't develop. He's got the tools needed and flashed promise in difficult circumstances during the previous campaign. Canales' job is to refine his flaws, build back confidence, and make sure the former Alabama star can thrive within his expansive schematic concepts.
The Panthers have a better core in place. It won't be easy, but every struggling team has to start somewhere.
And as every fan who had to endure last season's incompetence knows, the only way is up.