Analyst offers promising outlook for Carolina Panthers' 2024 progress
By Dean Jones
Nobody is expecting anything from the Carolina Panthers in 2024. Their efforts during the previous campaign were akin to watching a car crash in slow motion, knowing you couldn't do one thing to prevent it. They now find themselves firmly at rock bottom with nowhere to go but up.
Things look more promising now. Dave Canales turned the page quickly to get his new era as the team's head coach off to a good start. He's got everyone refocused and on the same page over early workouts. That was the biggest opening challenge he accomplished with minimal fuss.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator speaks with the conviction that was sorely lacking under the previous two head coaches. More importantly, he's got the fanbase believing again. This was always going to be half the battle after they became disillusioned beyond measure in 2023.
The Panthers won't be contesting for a Super Bowl in 2024. However, there's nothing to suggest they cannot get themselves back to respectability and potentially become one of the league's surprise packages if everything comes together.
Analyst projects the Carolina Panthers to go 7-10 in 2024
It could go either way, but any progress would be a relief after fans had to endure constant embarrassment under Frank Reich's watch last season. Natalie Miller from USA Today Sports believes that second-year quarterback Bryce Young's growth holds the key to a seven-win season for Carolina next time around.
"Overall the Carolina Panthers are bound to face some serious hurdles heading into next season. The loss of Brian Burns cannot be understated as the defensive depth at pass rusher is paper thin outside of the newly added Jadeveon Clowney. This season will be about establishing Bryce Young as a quarterback and seeing exactly what a Dave Canales offense looks like with the investments on the offensive side of the ball. Expect Young to take a step forward with the improvements all around him, and look for the sneaky elite defensive tackle Derrick Brown to help make the defense respectable."- Natalie Miller, USA Today Sports
This would be another losing record under team owner David Tepper. However, seven wins represent a monumental leap forward for a franchise on its knees. After all, they achieved a winning feeling just twice in 2023 and didn't even have the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft as a consolation prize.
Gaining five more victories than last season would be a telling sign that Canales' plans are bearing fruit. This project needs patience, but Tepper would find difficulty being negative about a 7-10 season.
It's not exactly great, but they gained seven triumphs just twice over the last six seasons. One of those was largely down to Steve Wilks galvanizing the roster when all hope seemed lost after Matt Rhule's firing in 2022.
Dan Morgan has a long-term plan in place to take the Panthers from the proverbial abyss and back among the playoff challengers. It won't happen overnight, but achieving seven wins next season is a good place to start. It would also make people around the league look at the organization differently than their current laughingstock perception.
Whether it's something this new-look team can accomplish remains to be seen. But it won't take long to find out once the regular season begins.