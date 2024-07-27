Analyst projects overlooked Carolina Panthers star to shape 2024 season
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are working from the bottom up this season. Shifting some concerning recent narratives is the first primary objective. After that, competitive football and playing with a sense of pride is the best way to win back respectability.
An influx of new faces on the coaching staff and roster has injected new life into this demoralized organization. For this ambitious project to bear fruit immediately, new head coach Dave Canales also needs those who were around under the previous regime to raise their respective performance levels within improved schematic concepts.
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard could shape the 2024 season
One analyst believes one overlooked holdover could make a significant difference. Zachary Pereles from CBS Sports named Chuba Hubbard as the under-the-radar player who could hold the key to Carolina's success in 2024. This is thanks to his outstanding efforts in difficult circumstances last season and Jonathon Brooks' ongoing recovery from a long-term complication.
"Among the many, many issues Panthers coaches had last season was sticking with Miles Sanders over (and even alongside) Hubbard. Sanders was one of the league's worst backs by any measure. Hubbard was far better and even somewhat explosive in an awful offensive ecosystem. With Jonathon Brooks on the mend from a torn ACL, Hubbard should start the season with a big role, something that would have benefited Carolina greatly last year."- Zachary Pereles, CBS Sports
Hubbard is No. 1 on the running back depth chart until further notice. There's nothing flashy about his production, but the former fourth-round selection is evolving into a highly productive backfield threat in all phases.
His game took another step forward in 2023 despite starting the campaign behind Miles Sanders. Hubbard's done more than enough for prominent involvement once again, although the urgency to improve further is evident when one factors everything into the equation.
The Panthers didn't trade up for Brooks to sit him on the sidelines. Once the Texas product gets the all-clear to resume football activities, expect him to feature heavily within Canales' run-first offense. Hubbard will get plenty of touches, but they could diminish depending on how the No. 46 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft fares.
There's also the small matter of Hubbard's contract situation to consider. The Oklahoma State product is in the final year of his rookie deal. He needs to produce and leave no doubt as to his importance moving forward. Otherwise, he'll be offered below the going rate to stick around or move on entirely.
Hubbard drew praise from Canales earlier this offseason. The coach commended his attitude in practice and emerging leadership within the locker room. That's a great first impression to leave, but complacency must not become an issue.
That shouldn't be a problem for Hubbard given the adversity he's had to overcome throughout his NFL career so far. Keeping Brooks at arm's length to maintain the top spot on Carolina's depth chart is the latest challenge - one he might not be able to overcome given how high those in power are in the rookie's long-term outlook.
Take care of yourself and let the chips fall where they may after that. Hubbard's benefitted greatly from this mindset. He'd do well to keep the same mentality heading into such a pivotal campaign.