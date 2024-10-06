Who are the announcers and referees for Carolina Panthers vs. Bears today?
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales is having some difficulties during his first season as Carolina Panthers head coach. That seems to be the trend for those in power on the football side since David Tepper bought the franchise from Jerry Richardson, but this was always going to be a rebuilding campaign despite general manager Dan Morgan's claims to the contrary.
The Panthers are 1-3 despite showing signs of improvement over the last fortnight. Benching former No. 1 pick Bryce Young immediately led to better offensive execution. However, the defense is navigating some devastating injury concerns right now. That continues to hold them back, so it'll be interesting to see what adjustments coordinator Ejiro Evero makes heading into Week 5 at the Chicago Bears.
Chicago is treading water at 2-2 in the highly competitive NFC North that features two teams - the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions - who looked primed to make the postseason. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is going through some growing pains as No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels thrives with the Washington Commanders. This invokes memories of what transpired last season between Young and C.J. Stroud.
Carolina will look to make things uncomfortable for Williams. That won't be easy without some key personnel, but it's something Evero must figure out. All eyes will also be on the matchup between stud cornerback Jaycee Horn and former Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore whenever they're lined up against one another.
This is a winnable game for the Panthers if they continue to execute Canales' game plan effectively. It's not a guarantee looking at the strength across the Bears and the fact they're playing in front of their passionate fanbase, but the Panthers have absolutely nothing to fear or lose at this point.
Before the game begins, let's take a look at the officials in charge and who'll be on the call in Week 5.
Carolina Panthers vs. Bears game details
- Date: Sunday, October 6
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
Who are the announcers for Carolina Panthers vs. Bears in Week 5?
Today's Panthers game will be shown live on FOX. Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and former Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma (analysis) will be on the call. Manning the sideline responsibilities is Megan Olivi, who'll be keeping fans updated with injury news and conducting interviews during the contest.
Who is the referee for Carolina Panthers vs. Bears in Week 5?
Tra Blake and his officiating team will be controlling proceedings in Week 5. Let's hope they can marshal things effectively and the Panthers can come away with another morale-boosting road triumph against all odds.