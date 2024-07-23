Beat reporter touts inconceivable notion regarding Carolina Panthers star
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers relied too heavily on wide receiver Adam Thielen last season. He initially came into the franchise as a possession-type wideout capable of moving the chains and making life easier for rookie quarterback Bryce Young. After everyone else fluffed their lines, the veteran had to step up.
Thielen became Young's only trusted target in the passing game. It was a profitable partnership that ended with his first 1,000-yard receiving season since 2018. That didn't bring anything more than two wins, but the undrafted free agent was one of very few to emerge from the campaign with any credit.
Many wondered whether Thielen's time with the Panthers would be short-lived. He was visibly frustrated about the team's failings last time around after being sold delusional dreams of playoff contention. Carolina opted to keep him around. They also took some pressure off his aging shoulders thanks to significant movement in the receiving room this offseason.
Xavier Legette and Diontae Johnson come with untold potential attached. If Jonathan Mingo bounces back after a rough first year in the pros, Thielen's role will be something like what most envisaged when he joined from the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.
Carolina Panthers must keep Adam Thielen around to help Bryce Young in 2024
Could a situation emerge where Thielen becomes surplus to requirements? It seems unlikely, but Ben Goessling from the Star Tribune - during an appearance on KFAN Radio - thought a return to the Vikings would make sense if the former Minnesota State star is cut at some stage based on his comments via Fan Nation.
"Adam Thielen is still under contract in Carolina, but he's been working out with J.J. McCarthy. And if he ends up getting cut in Carolina, I guess I wouldn't be stunned by [a Minnesota reunion]. I mean, it certainly would make some sense for him to come back… And I think [the Vikings would] have some interest in that if that ever were to come up… I think the relationship is such that maybe if that would come up, that could be an option for him at some point."- Ben Goessling via Fan Nation
Thielen worked out with Minnesota's rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy during his time away from the facility and had nothing but good things to say. While he might welcome a return to conclude his career closer to home, that won't be this season unless there's a drastic shift in approach.
The Panthers are counting on Thielen in 2024. Young cannot afford to endure similar complications in Year 2 of his professional career. He needs all the help available, including his most consistent route-runner over short-to-intermediate routes.
Next offseason - provided Mingo, Legette, and Johnson all thrive - it's a different story. Releasing Thielen with a post-June 1 designation comes with $6.75 million in savings attached. That seems more viable given he'll be 34 years old by then.
Thielen went through a learning curve like everyone else last season. Some harsh lessons were taken on board. Everyone has turned the page. If the huge investments on the offensive side of the football pay off, it won't be much longer before the Panthers become more competitive.
It would be an absolute bombshell if Thielen wasn't part of these plans when they take the field in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. At the end of the day, this team doesn't have the luxury of removing productive veterans at this stage of their rebuild.