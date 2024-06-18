Biggest offseason storyline will define Carolina Panthers renaissance
By Dean Jones
It's been an interesting offseason for everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers. Attention is focused on football once again, but after the team's mandatory minicamp is a good chance to take stock with training camp firmly on the horizon.
Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have a clear vision for the future. Brandt Tilis is crunching the numbers and working contracts that benefit the franchise at long last. The renewed energy in the building is obvious, but the Panthers' success hinges on one major factor above all else.
Dave Canales and Bryce Young will define potential Carolina Panthers uplift
This topic was brought up by Ryan Fowler from The Bleacher Report when examining one big storyline to follow for every NFL team heading into training camp. The analyst highlighted the connection between Canales and second-year quarterback Bryce Young as something that will be integral to any success that comes Carolina's way in 2024 and beyond.
"Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young failed to meet expectations as a rookie. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick got little help from Carolina's front five and surrounding offensive weapons. However, Young's 11 touchdown passes were the fewest of any quarterback with at least 500 pass attempts. He also had eight games without a touchdown pass, the second-most in league history for a No. 1 pick. Enter new head coach Dave Canales, who has an impressive track record of getting the best out of his signal-callers in recent years. Both Geno Smith in Seattle and Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay thrived with Canales as their quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, respectively. Establishing a rapport with Young while laying a foundation for team success remains paramount for Canales as training camp approaches."- Ryan Fowler, Bleacher Report
This will be a familiar revelation to those who follow the Panthers closely. Morgan made a concerted effort to put better pieces around Young this offseason after a rookie campaign to forget. Canales' reputation for invigorating quarterbacks down on their luck was a big reason he got the gig. Everything is set up for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft this time around.
The early signs are promising. Canales is improving Young's fundamentals and ensuring the little things are correct first. This is the best way to build back confidence that was sapped to non-existent levels in difficult circumstances during the previous campaign.
Young is responding well to improved teaching methods and everyone is in unison. Too many of the staff thought they had the formula under Frank Reich. Nobody got on the same page regarding his development. Couple this with subpar protection from the offensive line, bland schematic concepts, and inconsistent pass-catchers, it quickly became an explosive situation for the Alabama product.
There's a lot to like about the way Canales resonates with the modern-day player. He has to manage much more than Young, but there is trust in the likes of offensive coordinator Brad Idzik and quarterbacks coach Will Harriger to maintain a collective ethos to make Carolina's prized possession better.
Fans are excited about the future. That said, they want to see legitimate growth from Young when the pads go on at camp and during whatever reps he gets during the preseason. Starting on the front foot when the real action arrives is also critical.
It's a lot to ask, but Canales believes Young has the tools to propel the Panthers into contention. Hopefully, their blossoming early relationship becomes the catalyst for a profitable future.