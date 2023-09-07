Bryce Young eager to lead Carolina Panthers from the front in 2023
There is more to Bryce Young than meets the eye.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is looking to lead right from the front throughout his rookie campaign in 2023.
It came as no surprise to see the Carolina Panthers name Bryce Young as one of their team captains for the 2023 season. This is a just reward for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft's seamless transition to the organization throughout a busy summer.
Young might not be the flamboyant, vocal presence under center like Carolina's last franchise signal-caller - the great Cam Newton. But there is more than one way to inspire.
His quiet confidence, ruthless on-field mentality, and ability to grab everyone's attention are something everyone gravitated towards in college. The early signs point to similar things happening in a professional environment despite Young's tender age.
Bryce Young looking to propel the Carolina Panthers forward
The former Alabama standout is taking everything in and remaining humble despite all the hype and adulation. Young is also keen to repay the faith shown in him by coaches and players based on his comments via USA Today Sports.
"It’s a real honor. It’s something I definitely don’t take lightly. It means a lot to me to be a captain. And I’m super grateful for my teammates for just accepting me and allowing me to come in. This has been a great experience for me. It’s a great locker room, a great coaching staff. And, again, everyone just accepting me and allowing me to grow and us to be able to progress as a team. So really, again, it’s something that I really take a lot of pride in. It’s a huge honor for me and, obviously, there’s responsibility that comes with that as well. So, I’m excited for that challenge and I don’t take that lightly."- Bryce Young via USA Today Sports
Of course, the best way for Young to firmly establish himself is by producing the goods between the white lines. The Panthers have been starved of consistent quarterback play for years and considering how much those in power paid to move up from No. 9 overall, it's only right to expect some sort of immediate return on this investment.
Winning over the locker room was the first big challenge - something Young managed to achieve quickly. Brian Burns has almost adopted him after being impressed by his understated swagger, with other veterans such as Hayden Hurst, Miles Sanders, and Adam Thielen all glowing in their praise.
Make no mistake, this holds a lot of weight with younger members of the squad. When it's time to look Young in the eye, having supreme confidence in his ability to take them where they need to go could be the difference between success and failure.
Anyone expecting a smooth ride back to prominence will be out of luck. Young is going to go through times of struggle - as is the case with almost every rookie that starts right out of the gate - so knowing that every single teammate has his back should be enough to keep swinging in the face of adversity.
Young led the way in high school to become one of the top players in the country. He led during his time as a starter under Nick Saban at Alabama en route to the college football playoffs and a Heisman Trophy. He'll do exactly the same in the pros.
Hopefully, similar individual and team accolades will follow.