Bryce Young lifts the lid on seamless Carolina Panthers transition ahead of camp
What's made Bryce Young's integration to the Carolina Panthers go off without a hitch?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young lifted the lid on what's factored into his seamless transition into the organization heading into camp.
There isn't a bad word being said about Bryce Young after a flawless first few weeks as the Carolina Panthers' new face of the franchise. Those in power bet the house on this bold trade to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft finally solving their complex issues under center, which stemmed from releasing Cam Newton in 2020 and failing to put a long-term plan in place that was worthy of succeeding such a larger than life figure.
Thankfully, the new regime wasn't going to make the same mistakes. They moved up from No. 9 overall pretty early in the process, which enabled them to fully evaluate each top prospect and also put the right pieces in place to drop their new rookie in and thrive.
Young made a good impression at Carolina's rookie minicamp but started OTAs behind Andy Dalton on the depth chart. However, it didn't take long for the Heisman Trophy winner to assume command after blowing almost everyone away with his meticulous preparation, elite-level processing, and quiet ability to inspire others around him.
Bryce Young's benefitting from Carolina Panthers environment
Established veterans were equally as impressed as the influential figures that were in consensus agreement about Young once their evaluations pre-draft concluded. This is a solid platform from which to build. but we'll find out more about the player's mettle when the pads begin popping at training camp.
Young made plenty of headlines on Wednesday when he agreed to a long-term sponsorship deal with Bojangles. When discussing this and other things with Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the former Alabama standout revealed a collective purpose and improved standards have been the core components behind his smooth transition to Carolina.
"I think the biggest thing is being able to be in a room and a building where so much is understood. Knowing what the job comes with and what our goals are, it's understood for everyone to handle their own business and make sure that they're taking accountability. Holding us personally to our own standard. For that not to just be a message or something that's typed on a board, but for it to be something that it's understood and everyone really embodies. … I've been in some great locker rooms in the past, so I've been able to see it. But to get that from everyone in the entire building, from players to coaches and front office staff, I think that's been one of my favorite parts."- Bryce Young via CBS Sports
This is in keeping with what head coach Frank Reich and his all-star staff have looked to install throughout the spring and summer so far. High standards, everyone being held accountable from top to bottom, and a more professional outlook on what it takes to become successful at the pinnacle of competition.
Young's rarely been anything other than the main man wherever he's been. Whether it was coming up as one of the top high school players in the country or taking college football by storm under Nick Saban, his career trajectory indicates any challenges upcoming will be tackled with minimal fuss - although it might not be smooth sailing initially as he gets fully acclimatized.
No matter the early struggles, Young can relax safe in the knowledge he's in the best possible environment with elite minds steering him in the right direction. If everything clicks into place much sooner than expected, a potential NFC South championship and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year won't be far behind.