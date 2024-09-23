Bryce Young's next destination is blatantly obvious after Week 3 development
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young watching from the sidelines as Andy Dalton carved up the Las Vegas Raiders must have been difficult. The Carolina Panthers received instant vindication for benching the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Based on this showing, it'll be a long time before he sees the field in a competitive setting under new head coach Dave Canales.
This was not an opinion shared by a respected insider before Week 3. Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network - citing sources close to the situation - claimed that this was nothing more than giving Young some breathing space to develop and learn. There was no timeline, but he expected the Heisman Trophy winner back under center at some stage during the campaign.
"While [Dave] Canales did not detail when [Bryce] Young might play again or how long [Andy] Dalton will start, sources say this is viewed as a timeout for Young, not a season-long benching. A time to take a deep breath, let it all slow down, de-stress, and learn by watching. Inside the building, sources say Young handled the demotion well. He was, of course, disappointed and frustrated. But he went back to work, helping Dalton get ready and serving as the scout team QB. Young cut it loose with the scout team in a way they hope he will eventually do when he's back on the field."- Ian Rapoport, NFL Network
Canales reaffirmed his belief that Dalton gives Carolina the best chance to win and he'll be under center against the Cincinnati Bengals - a team where he spent the first nine years of his professional career - in Week 4. If the Panthers continue to thrive under his guidance, Young will stay in the proverbial shadows.
The Panthers have also stated that trading Young isn't something their considering right now. Several teams reportedly made inquiries about his availability in the immediate aftermath of his benching. Either the offers weren't good enough or Carolina genuinely believes there is something to salvage. It's hard to say for sure.
Carolina Panthers could trade Bryce Young to the Miami Dolphins
One potential destination for Young seems blatantly obvious after Week 3. The Miami Dolphins were trounced by the Seattle Seahawks, mustering just three points with Skylar Thompson under center. He also left the game with a chest injury, which is a situation that threatens to capitulate their campaign as Tua Tagovailoa recovers from yet another concussion.
Adam Schefter of ESPN thought the Dolphins should be among the teams calling for quarterback assistance during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. They recently signed Tyler Huntley, but that's not enough if Miami wants to remain in postseason consideration until Tagovailoa is ready to return.
"Here's a team that was all in. You have to address the quarterback position before the season slips away. They have to be making calls. They have to save their season here. Maybe Tyler Huntley can step in as relief here and stop the bleeding and get things back in order. To me, they have to look for another quarterback too."- Adam Schefter
Schefter named Zach Wilson, Russell Wilson, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson as three quarterbacks that came to mind. However, there's also a lot to like about Young's fit within Mike McDaniel's scheme as he looks to resurrect his career.
Young knows Tagovailoa well from their mutual connection to Alabama. He'd have an abundance of weapons at his disposal and a system that depends on getting the football out quickly. Much will depend on the compensation involved, but this makes too much sense given how Dalton performed in his first start of the campaign.
If the Dolphins are serious about making the most of this talented roster whilst they can, giving up what the Panthers demand for Young could be worth its weight in gold. It won't guarantee success, but a fresh start in an environment that will nurture his talent could be exactly what he needs.
Until something concrete emerges, Young just needs to keep his head down, work hard, and develop problem areas of his game. He's gone from the franchise player to a secondary figure in the locker room, which is an awkward situation. One could have forgiven the signal-caller for feeling a little out of place as Dalton took the plaudits at Allegiant Stadium.
The Panthers won't be giving Young away even if they are receptive to offers. But after mismanaging his crucial early development, a parting of the ways seems inevitable at some stage.